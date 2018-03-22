Gisela Stuart: How Does a Europe-Endorsing German-British MP Become a Brexite Proponent?

During the 2016 European Union membership referendum Stuart served as a principal figurehead for Vote Leave, along with Conservative MPs Boris Johnson and Michael Gove / Picture: © Wikipedia / Antidotto [Public Domain]

She was UK Parliamentary Representative to the European Convention drawing up a new constitution for the European Union (2001-2003). This convention drafted the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union.



In 2016 Stuart became Chair of the Vote Leave Campaign which paved the way to the success of the Brexit referendum.



Since September 2016, Stuart serves as Chair of Vote Leave’s successor organisation, Change Britain.



This background raises many questions:



What does it take for a politician, who was member of the European Convention and thus actively shaping the vision for a stronger European Union to turn into a passionate advocate for Brexit?

What does it take for a German to want to politically divorce Britain from the continent?

What does it take for a politician on the left to endorse the Brexit that is usually associated with the conservative right?

What went wrong in Europe, so that it become impossible for many to further advocate European integration?

What does it take to turn a pro-European into an Eurosceptic?



In this in-depth conversation with the Right Honourable Gisela Stuart participants will have the chance to get a direct and personal insight into the processess that shape the future of Britain, and the European Union.



Event Details:



Organized by: IWM - Institut für die Wissenschaften vom Menschen (Institute for Human Sciences)

Discussion Format: Political Salons (The Political Salon is a discussion forum on current political and social questions. Since 2004 renowned scholars and politicians are invited to panel discussions at the Institute’s library.)

Title: Gisela Stuart: Europe and Its Dissenters

Chairs: Christian Ultsch (Head, Foreign Politics Department, Die Presse); Ivan Krastev (IWM Permanent Fellow)

Time: Thursday, 5 April 2018, 6:00pm - 7:30pm, IWM library

Event Link: http://www.iwm.at/events/event/europe-and-its-dissenters/