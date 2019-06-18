Get to Know Austria's New Minister of Defence Thomas Starlinger

Starlinger was appointed Minister of Defence on 3 June 2019, / Picture: © Bundesheer/Harald MINICH

Major General Mag. Thomas Starlinger was born on 27 January 1963 in Gmunden, Upper Austria.

Military Career

Thomas Starlinger began his career in the armed forces in 1981. After training as an officer at the Theresianische Militärakademie in Wiener Neustadt, he served as a training officer, company commander and head of human resources and public relations in the then Landwehr Stammregiment 43 in Upper Austria from 1985 to 1993.

Starlinger completed his first foreign assignment in 1987 in the Austrian battalion of the UNDOF troops in Syria.

Further foreign missions led him to Iran in 1991 as construction manager and liaison officer of the Austrian field hospital as part of the UNIIMOG mission.

As an observer officer of the United Nations, Starlinger was deployed to the British UNFICYP contingent in Cyprus in 1993 and to the UNMOT mission in Tajikistan in 1994.

From 1995 to 1997, he served as Head of Public Relations and Chief Political Education Officer at the Army NCO Academy in Enns.

From 1997 to 2000 Thomas Starlinger completed the General Staff Course at the National Defence Academy in Vienna. Subsequently, he was responsible for training and operational command at the military command in Carinthia. He then served as Chief of Staff and Deputy Brigade Commander at the 7th Jägerbrigade in Klagenfurt.

From 2003 to 2005, Starlinger served as senior project officer in the Military Staff of the European Union and subsequently until 2007 in the newly established European Defence Agency.

In December 2007 he was appointed commander of the 7th Jägerbrigade. From November 2008 to May 2009, Starlinger assumed command of the Multinational Task Force South of the KFOR force in Kosovo.

In December 2012, Starlinger took over the position of "Deputy Chief of Staff Support" at the Operational Command Intervention Force in Ulm, where he took over the position of "Deputy Chief of Staff Operations" in July 2013.

From February 2017 to May 2019, he served as adjutant (Military Advisor) to the Austrian Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen. In this function he was an advisor in security policy matters and was the link to the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of the Interior.

On 3 June 2019, Starlinger was appointed Minister of Defence by Van der Bellen. He succeeds Mario Kunasek.