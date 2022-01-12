Sponsored Content
Gernot Blümel Now Working for Superfund Co-Founder Christian Baha
People › Politicians ♦ Published: January 12, 2022; 13:09 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
Former Austrian finance minister to become CEO of Superfund from March 2022 and is expected to push the asset manager's expansion.
Blümel: "Especially in times of low interest rates and high inflation, private asset provision is becoming increasingly important for safeguarding a society's prosperity." / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Bundesministerium für Finanzen, CC BY 2.0
Mag. Gernot Blümel, MBA, Federal Minister of Finance under Kurz and Schallenberg until December 6, 2021, is to be appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Superfund Group of investment companies, according to a statement from Superfund Asset Management GmbH.
The former politician (ÖVP - Austrian People's Party) will lead the group of companies, which has been operating for 26 years and has offices in Europe, the United States and Asia, from March 2022.
He is to push ahead with international expansion in particular. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Austrian Government Crisis: Finance Minister Blümel Also Resigns from Office (December 2, 2021)
Following Kurz's Resignation: Austrian Government Reshuffle Imminent (December 2, 2021)
Who is the New Austrian Finance Minister Gernot Blümel? (February 14, 2020)
Meet the Minister in Charge for Austria's Presidency of the Council of the EU: Gernot Blümel (May 24, 2018)
Superfund Seeking for Investors in Japan (February 2, 2011)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured