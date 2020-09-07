Sponsored Content
German Chamber of Commerce in Austria: Perspectives for Overcoming the Corona Crisis from an Automotive Company Perspective
At a press conference of the DHK - Deutschen Handelskammer in Österreich in Vienna, experts from the automotive sector, F. Peter Mitterbauer and Hans Dieter Pötsch, highlighted the current economic situation and the prospects for overcoming the corona crisis from the company's perspective.
(from left to right) F. Peter Mitterbauer, CEO of Miba, Hans Dieter Pötsch, President of the DHK in Österreich, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Volkswagen AG and CEO of Porsche SE, and Thomas Gindele, CEO of the DHK in Österreich. / Picture: © DHK Deutsche Handelskammer in Österreich / Günther Peroutka
For open markets
Although the corona pandemic is burdening the German and Austrian economy to an "unprecedented extent", said Hans Dieter Pötsch, it would not help to follow the development in shock. Rather, he said, it was a matter of looking to the future. The stable and closely interwoven economic relationship between Germany and Austria was also an advantage in times of crisis, said Pötsch. He was confident that Germany and Austria would find a way out of the crisis. …
