French Ambassador in Vienna Hosts Former French Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault

The Embassy of the French Republic in Austria hosted a working lunch for former French Prime Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons, Thomas Wolf, www.foto-tw.de, CC BY-SA 3.0 DE

The meeting between the two high-ranking diplomats provided a forum for an in-depth discussion of the current political situation and economic developments in Austria. In addition to the Republic’s domestic and economic challenges, the meeting also focused on key issues regarding the future of Europe that are of strategic importance to the relationship between the two EU partners.

Exchange on Politics, the Economy, and Europe’s Future

As the French Embassy in Vienna reported via social media channels and official statements, Ambassador Peyraud and Jean-Marc Ayrault used the meeting to engage in a comprehensive exchange of perspectives. The discussions centered on Austria’s political and economic dynamics. The analysis covered Austria’s current domestic policy directions and economic indicators within the broader European context. Bilateral relations between Vienna and Paris were also a key focus, as was the deepening of these diplomatic and cultural ties, particularly in the context of the European policy agenda. Common challenges within the European Union, including security issues, economic growth, and forward-looking reforms.

“This meeting provided an opportunity to exchange views on the current political situation in Austria, as well as on the developments and key challenges shaping the country’s political and economic life. The exchange also offered the chance to address the major European issues that shape relations between France and Austria,” according to a statement from the French Embassy in Austria.

The Key Participants in the Meeting

Matthieu Peyraud studied at HEC Paris, among other institutions, and spent time as an exchange student at the Vienna University of Economics and Business (WU); he has a long-standing career in the diplomatic service.

Matthieu Peyraud, who assumed the post of ambassador in Vienna in the fall of 2024, has close personal and professional ties to Austria stemming from his earlier studies at the Vienna University of Economics and Business. Jean-Marc Ayrault, for his part, as a longtime member of the Socialist Party (PS), Prime Minister, and Foreign Minister, played a decisive role in shaping France’s European foreign policy for many years.

Jean-Marc Ayrault served as French Prime Minister from 2012 to 2014 under President François Hollande and later as Foreign Minister (2016–2017). The former German teacher is considered a proven expert on the German-speaking world.

The traditional and direct dialogue between former government officials and active diplomatic representatives remains an essential component of French foreign policy, serving to foster ongoing exchange on shared European interests.

French Embassy Vienna