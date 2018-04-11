Sponsored
Former US Ambassador to Austria Swanee Hunt Back in Vienna: Can Women Stop War?
Published: Yesterday; 16:30 · (Vindobona)
Activist, philanthropist, billionaire's daughter, Democrat, Harvard lecturer and former US Ambassador to Austria Swannee Hunt returns to Vienna to be interviewed at the Austrian Institute for International Affairs (oiip) on the subject of "Can Women Stop War?
Swannee Hunt: Rather than try to fit into the feminine equivalent of a diplomat's pinstriped suit, I decided to refashion the job / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Inda Swanke, VOA [Public Domain]
She is also the chair of a Washington-based institute which advocates integrating women into peace processes.
Hunt is a long-standing expert on women in politics, having conducted research, training, and consultations with women leaders in some 60 countries.
In the 80s she co-founded the Hunt Alternatives Fund, an organization which focused on strengthening youth arts…
