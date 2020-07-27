Advertise with Vindobona.org

Foreign Direct Investment into Austria Last Year Still Unbroken

Companies ♦ Published: July 27, 2020; 09:11 ♦ (Vindobona)

According to the Austrian Business Promotion Agency for foreign corporate investors, 462 international companies with an investment volume of 1.85 billion euros were still being supported in 2019 in establishing a business in Austria. This resulted in the creation of almost 5,000 new jobs.

Minister Schramböck in her work to promote the business location. / Picture: © BMDW Federal Ministry for Digital and Economic Affairs / ABA Austrian Business Agency,

ABA - Invest in Austria, the Austrian Business Agency, reports that in 2019, together with its regional companies, it supported a total of 462 international companies in setting up in Austria.

Compared to 2018, this would mean an increase of 30 percent (2018: 355).

The annual result would be associated with an investment sum of 1.85 billion euros, which corresponds to an…

