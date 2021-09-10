Foreign Culture is Central Element of Austrian Diplomatic Soft Power

Published: Yesterday; 12:40

At the International Culture Conference 2021, Foreign Minister Schallenberg spoke about the importance of foreign culture as an instrument of soft power and diplomacy. He also highlighted some of the various new initiatives and programs to promote foreign culture, such as the "International Music Dialogues," the “On the road again” initiative for visual artists, “Repair of the Future - the Global Casting of Tomorrow,” and more.

Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg: "The foreign culture is an elementary part of our international perception and thus a central element of Austrian soft power." / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Gruber / Flickr Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0)

At the International Culture Conference 2021 in the expedition hall of the Anker bread factory, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs devoted itself to issues of social, ecological and economic sustainability as well as topics relating to the transformation of society against the background of a new “climate culture.” They also presented the impressive cultural performance record of the Austrian representation authorities in the challenging year 2020. …

