Focus on the Danube: World's Largest Surface Water Monitoring Project Launched

The Joint Danube Survey (JDS5) is the world's largest surface water monitoring project, comprehensively examining the water quality and biodiversity of the Danube to ensure its protection. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Bwag / CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)

At the opening ceremony, Federal Minister Norbert Totschnig emphasized the importance of the project: “Protecting the Danube and its unique ecosystems is crucial for all Danube countries, including Austria. That is why we must work together at all levels to ensure sustainable water management and protect aquatic biodiversity.” He highlighted that over 1,000 leading experts from 100 institutions will use state-of-the-art methods at 108 monitoring sites to detect thousands of substances.

The JDS5 project, which covers 2,800 km of the Danube and important tributaries, builds on the successes of its four predecessors (2001, 2007, 2013, 2019). It aims to collect unique data, ensure the harmonization of water quality information across all Danube countries, and promote public engagement. Particular attention is paid to monitoring biodiversity using advanced environmental DNA (eDNA) techniques and recording new threats such as microplastics and contaminants.

An innovative element of JDS5 is the “Citizen Science” program, which was developed in collaboration with the European Commission's Joint Research Center (JRC). This program enables schoolchildren and local communities to actively participate in water monitoring. “This is more than just a scientific study,” said Birgit Vogel, Executive Secretary of the ICPDR (International Commission for the Protection of the Danube River). “It is a call to connect, with the people of our Danube basin, and with the future of our shared river.”

International initiative in the background

The International Commission for the Protection of the Danube River (ICPDR) is the driving force behind this initiative. It was established to implement the Danube River Protection Convention to ensure sustainable and equitable water management, the protection of water resources, and aquatic ecosystems throughout the Danube region. Lidija Globevnik, President of the ICPDR, emphasized the power of collective action: “JDS5 is an example of the best cross-border cooperation. Through cooperation, we not only promote science and inform policy, but also encourage public engagement and build a river community that understands, values, and protects our shared waters.”

The results of JDS5 will be directly incorporated into the 2027 update of the Danube Region Management Plan and will significantly influence policy decisions and environmental strategies at the national and regional levels. The project supports the harmonization of water quality assessment in the Danube countries following the EU Water Framework Directive, which aims to achieve good water status throughout Europe.

The JDS5 is an outstanding example of how international cooperation and civic engagement can contribute to the protection of one of Europe's most important waterways. It promises to deliver valuable insights for the preservation of the Danube for future generations.

UNIS United Nations Information Service

International Commission for the Protection of the Danube River

BML