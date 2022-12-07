First Group Exhibition by Artist Bella Volen in Vienna
Painting Artist Bella Volen will hold her first group exhibition in Vienna. She has also invited other guests to present the art with her at the vernissage and they will be interesting talking guests during the whole exhibition.
Vienna-based painter Bella Volen is holding her first painting group exhibition called “Biophilia”. This will take place at her gallery at the Landesgerichstrasse 6, 1010 in Vienna. Other artists will also participate such as Noel Paine, Xenia Ostrosvkaya, and Marina Ivanova. The vernissage will be held on December 10 at 5:30 pm and it will go on until January 21, 2023. On January 21 there will be also a special event before closing the exhibition.
Bella Volen has described “Biophilia” as “Biophilia is the idea that humans possess an innate tendency to seek connections with nature and other forms of life”. The special event mentioned before on January 21 at 3.00 pm will be an art & science lecture presented by Professor Andrew. N Ostrovsky. Professor Andrew. N Ostrovsky is a zoologist, marine biologist, and paleontologist. He will speak about his latest book “ The Evolution of Marine Superpredators” illustrated by Nikita Ostrovsky.
Bella Volen is a Vienna-based professional interdisciplinary visual artist, who works worldwide as an artist and art instructor. She has opened her art gallery in Vienna in the first district on November 2021. Her focus is mainly on canvas painting, and human transformations through body painting, photography, and video. Another passion of her work is commissioning illustrations, murals, performances, and installations. Furthermore, she has experience with stage design and stage costumes.