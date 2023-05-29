Festive Opening of the Interactive Exhibition "Experience Europe" in Vienna
In Vienna's Rotenturmstraße, the interactive permanent exhibition "Experience Europe" was opened with a great ceremony. Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen and EU Parliament President Roberta Metsola, together with high-ranking guests, cut the opening ribbon to this multimedia show.
The "Experience Europe" exhibition aims to show people the importance of the European Union and was described by Parliament President Metsola as a place to listen, explain and understand what people expect from Europe. Federal President Van der Bellen also stressed the importance of young people's commitment to Europe and praised the exhibition as a place where the spark of passion can be ignited.
The interactive exhibition offers visitors the opportunity to learn about the stories and achievements of European citizens at various multimedia stations. In addition, the exhibition conveys the priorities of European politics in Austria and how Austria is involved in the European project. A special highlight is a 360-degree cinema, which provides insights into the plenary sessions of the European Parliament in Strasbourg. In addition, groups and school classes have the opportunity to participate in a simulation of parliamentary work.
EU Commission representative Martin Selmayr expressed special thanks to Othmar Karas, the First Vice-President of the European Parliament, for his efforts in setting up the interactive exhibition in Vienna's first district. Karas himself stressed the importance of the presence of the Federal President and the President of the EU Parliament at the opening as a special sign of appreciation, which had never been seen before. The closeness of the exhibition to the citizens was emphasized by Karas above all. He stressed that it was important to bring Europe to where the people are, to raise awareness, and to encourage citizens to actively participate. The exhibition "Experience Europe" is an important step because of the European elections in 2024.
Minister for Europe Karoline Edtstadler also spoke about the upcoming European elections in June 2024, emphasizing the increased responsibility as 16-year-old young voters will be able to participate for the first time. She stressed the importance of high voter turnout as a common concern and highlighted education and information as the first prerequisites for this. Edtstadler expressed her enthusiasm for the opening of the visitor center and emphasized that the European Union does not only exist in Brussels and Strasbourg but is where people expect solutions and answers.
The interactive exhibition is located at Rotenturmstraße 19 in Vienna's 1st district and is now open daily from 10 am to 6 pm with free admission. It offers visitors a multimedia spectacle with a 360-degree cinema, a conference room, interactive maps, and screens. In particular, a role-playing game in which the legislative process in the European Parliament can be re-enacted is a highlight of the exhibition.
This European exhibition in Vienna is part of a Europe-wide project that aims to bring the European idea closer to the people in the member states. Further exhibitions are scheduled to open later this year in Warsaw, Prague, Dublin, and Luxembourg.
The "Experience Europe" exhibition is modeled on the "Parliamentarian" in the European Parliament in Brussels, Europe's largest parliamentary visitor center. After opening in Berlin in 2016, "Experience Europe" exhibitions have already opened in Ljubljana, Helsinki, Strasbourg, Copenhagen, Tallinn, Paris, Rome, and Stockholm. According to a decision of the European Parliament, all 27 EU states are to have such exhibitions by the end of the legislative period.