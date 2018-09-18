Sponsored
Experience Diplomacy: International Participants Simulate Current Issues Debates at the UN in Vienna
Published: September 18, 2018; 16:24 · (Vindobona)
This year’s Vienna International Model United Nations (VIMUN) drew over 200 participants from all over the world to debate current issues in a simulation of United Nations meetings. The participants aged between 18 and 35 had the opportunity to not only act like real UN delegates but to contribute in an authentic setting at the UN Headquarters in Vienna.
Opening of the 2018 Vienna International Model United Nations conference / Picture: © UNIS United Nations Information Service
In four different committees, young UN enthusiasts were able to enhance their public speaking, leadership, problem-solving and communications skills while negotiating with people from a diverse range of nationalities.
Discussing a variety of complex issues over four days, with ever-changing scenarios gave them the ability to practice their anticipation skills.
In line with…
