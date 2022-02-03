Marie-Theres Michel
Exhibition: Alfred Zoff's Seascapes and Coastal Landscapes at the Martin Suppan Gallery
Throughout his life, Austrian painter Alfred Zoff (1852 - 1927) was fascinated by the sea, waves, and various celestial moods. He spent much of his time traveling, mainly to the sea, such as the Italian Riviera, the Adriatic coast down to Dubrovnik, the coast of Amalfi and the island of Capri, the Atlantic coast in Brittany, or even the North Sea in Holland. Whereby certainly the Italian Riviera was among his favorite places, to which he returned regularly.
ALFRED ZOFF - THE FASCINATION OF THE SEA (DIE FASZINATION DES MEERES)
"We walked on the picturesque beach of Nervi and on the promenade enraptured by the surging sea breaking on the cliffs. What an unforgettable spectacle." (Alfred Zoff)
In this retrospective exhibition of the Martin Suppan Gallery at Palais Coburg, more than 100 works by Alfred Zoff are shown, such as his early drawings, paper and oil studies for large studio paintings, a whole series of oil sketches that he made on his countless travels, as well as a few of his large studio paintings, such as the first "Large Field Landscape with Staffage (Pontafel)" from 1882/84, purchased by Emperor Franz-Josef, which is now in the Universalmuseum Joanneum in Graz.
Emperor Franz-Josef, who was a great lover of Alfred Zoff's paintings, had bought a total of eight of his paintings. So the latter said to Alfred Zoff, on the occasion of the newly opened Provincial Museum in Graz in 1895, in which some of Alfred Zoff's works were also shown "Very beautiful, very beautiful, but your best paintings I own after all."
Alfred Zoff spent most of his life traveling, during which he made countless oil sketches. Traveling at that time meant traveling by train, taking his painting materials with him or sending them along in the hope that they would not get lost, which unfortunately did happen. For reasons of storage space and also organization, he took only smaller canvases, which he then painted on the spot, directly on the cliffs of the sea surrounded by the sound of the sea. These oil sketches were then the basis for his large oil paintings, which he made in the studio after his travels.
"His talent was the capture of nature, which he reproduced in a cropped view, under the changing moods that the landscape drew from the weather situations."
It was not until he moved to Graz, in 1907, when he was appointed professor at the Graz Provincial School of Art, that the landscape motif, especially the Styrian one, became more and more his main motif. Wonderful impressions of blossoming fruit trees, forest streams or Styrian landscapes emerge, which he renders in a masterly manner, and deals entirely with the play of light and shadow.
"... this is perhaps the greatest honor that can be bestowed on Alfred Zoff, his masterful works radiate to this day, regardless of their manifold art historical references, above all an unbroken fascination for us."
To accompany the exhibition, also 30 years after the first major publication, a new revised monograph with an expanded catalog raisonné (over 1500 paintings and 350 works on paper), a chronological table, Zoff's exhibition and travel activities, and over 100 color plates.
Alfred Zoff. The Fascination of the Sea
Martin Suppan Gallery
Seilerstätte 3C, 1010 Vienna
Until end of February 2022
by appointment (Dr. Claudia Suppan: +43 664 5421468)