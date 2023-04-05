EU Approves 2 Billion Euros in State Aid for Wien Energie
The European Commission has approved 2 Billion Euros in state aid for Austrian energy supplier Wien Energie. This was done to accelerate the energy transition and reduce fuel dependency in the context of the Russo-Ukrainian war, according to the EU Commission.
The EU Commission has approved Austria's two-billion-euro aid scheme to support Wien Energie. The Commission concluded that the Austrian scheme was necessary, appropriate, and proportionate "to remedy a serious disturbance in the economy of a Member State", the EU authority announced on Tuesday, according to Wiener Zeitung.
As reported by ORF, the basis was the temporary EU framework for state aid for crisis management against the background of the Russian war against Ukraine. On this basis, Austria notified the EU Commission of the aid scheme amounting to €2 billion to support companies in regard to the Russian war against Ukraine.
As stated by Vienna.at, according to the EU Commission, Wien Energie has been struggling with liquidity bottlenecks since August 2022 due to the sharp increase in gas and electricity prices. Under this measure, the aid would be granted in the form of a credit line with concessionary interest rates starting on May 1. The credit line would be financed by the City of Vienna, the sole indirect owner of the company, either from its own funds or from federal funds. Loans can be drawn from it until April 30, 2025, as the EU authority further announced.
According to Wiener Zeitung, the new credit line replaces three existing credit lines, which will then be closed. They had been granted in 2022 and had already been repaid in full. In the case of all three existing credit lines, the EU Commission found that they met the requirements of the temporary crisis framework in force at the time and were therefore compatible with the internal market. The new measure was intended to ensure that Wien Energie had sufficient liquidity to secure its trading activities on the energy markets.
The Commission found that the scheme notified by Austria fulfilled the conditions as the duration of the loans will not exceed six years, the interest rates of the credit line are in line with the minimum rates set in the temporary framework, and the aid amount is calculated on the basis of Wien Energie's liquidity needs for collateralizing trading activities on the energy markets for a period of twelve months.
Increase of Tariffs and Discount for New Customers
According to ORF, Wien Energie again increased its Optima Entspannt electricity tariff. Since April 1, new customers have been paying over 12 cents more per kilowatt-hour in gross terms. Wien Energie justifies the higher tariffs with the energy price index and points out that there is a discount with the new tariff. According to a company spokeswoman, new customers will get 90 days of free energy if they sign up for the Optima Entspannt electricity tariff with Wien Energie and commit themselves for one year. With this discount, new customers would pay the same tariff as before, which was cheaper by more than 12 cents per kilowatt hour.
Wien Energie gives several reasons for the current tariff increase: The Optima Entspannt tariffs for new contracts are always adjusted on the first day of each quarter. This price adjustment is based on the energy price index. In contrast to the drop in gas prices, the downward price trend for electricity has not been as strong in recent months. However, since it has been announced that the electricity price offer will also be kept stable in the second quarter of the year, there is a discount for new customers, according to Wien Energie.