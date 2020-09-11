Elite Research Institute "IST Austria" on the Right Track
The current, third review of "IST Austria - Institute of Science and Technology Austria", covering the period 2016-2019, focused on the scientific achievements as well as the general development and hiring strategy of the Institute, its research portfolio, the graduate school, the scientific and administrative support structures, efforts in technology transfer and science education, as well as its internal organization and plans for the future. The evaluation acknowledges accomplishments so far and recommends long term commitment.
Recently, the evaluation report of IST Austria was published. The institute is legally required to undergo an evaluation every four years. The report states: “Clearly, IST Austria is following a positive trajectory to meet the goals which have been assigned to it by the Austrian government and the state of Lower Austria.” At the same time, it recommends that the Austrian government and the state of Lower Austria keep to their long term commitment.
A top-class review panel, chaired by Serge Haroche, Nobel laureate 2012 in Physics, evaluated the development and research output of the institute in compliance with international standards and drew a very positive conclusion for the 2016-2019 period. The international panel of six reviewers―two Nobel laureates and a Turing awardee among them―left no doubt that to achieve the ambitious long-term goal of becoming an international leader in basic research, a long term commitment from the government and the state of Lower Austria …
