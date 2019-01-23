Sponsored
Article Tools
Economic Relations Brazil - Austria
Brazil experienced the worst recession in its history with GDP declining by 3.8 % (2015) and 3.5 % (2016) respectively. By 2017, the recession had bottomed out and GDP had risen slightly by 1 %. After sharp declines in the recession years, Austrian export figures to Brazil have now been recovering for two years. In 2017 Austria was able to increase its exports by 26.4 % year-on-year to EUR 725 million, and in the first three quarters of 2018 there was a further increase of 19.3 %.
Fast News Search