Economic Outlook for Austria until 2024

OrganizationsOther ♦ Published: 5 hours ago; 10:06 ♦ (Vindobona)

Strong economic rebound amid high uncertainty about impact of Covid-Omicron variant. Find out what the economic future holds for Austria until 2024.

The Austrian economy is expected to recover quickly and expand by 4.3% in 2022. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons [CC0 1.0] / Pixabay [CC0 Creative Commons]

According to the latest issue of the quarterly publication "Monetary Policy & the Economy" of the OeNB Austrian National Bank, Austria's central bank expects the Austrian economy to recover quickly and expand by 4.3% in 2022.

In the course of 2021, the Austrian economy recovered more strongly than expected from the sharp contraction recorded in 2020.

With the onset of the fourth wave of COVID-19 infections, however, this rebound has slowed down again in late 2021 and early 2022.

GDP growth for 2021 as a whole has come to 4.9% and will only be affected slightly by the recent slowdown.

In early 2022, growth will still be driven by the negative effects of the fourth wave on domestic tourism and by persistent global supply disruptions. 

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Erste Group Acquires 100% of Commerzbank Hungary (December 20, 2021)
The Consequences of the COVID-19 Pandemic for Austria's Economy (November 29, 2021)
Holzmann is the New Austrian National Bank Governor (September 2, 2019)
Read More
Unemployment, Robert Holzmann, OeNB Austrian National Bank, Labor Market, Inflation, Health Policy, Healthcare Policy, GDP Gross Domestic Product, Fiscal Policy, Economy, Economic Policy, Economic Growth, Budget Deficit, Consumption, Coronavirus, COVID-19, AMS Arbeitsmarktservice - Austrian Public Employment Service, 2019-nCov
Featured
See latest Vindobona Newsletter