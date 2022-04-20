Sponsored Content
Donauinselfest 2022 - This Year Without Covid Measures
The traditional Vienna Danube Island Festival is to be held again this year in all its glory. After two years of improvisation due to the pandemic, this year's festival will again take place without access controls and masks. In addition to international acts, Ukrainian artists will also be on the program this year to demonstrate the empathy and friendship between the two countries.
The Danube Island Festival can be celebrated again this year without any restrictions. / Picture: © Donauinselfest / Alex Müller
The Wiener Donauinselfest (Festival on the Danube Island) will be held this year for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic in its original form.
This was recently announced at a press conference with the SPÖ regional party secretary and municipal councilor Barbara Novak, at which the concept and the motto of the Donauinselfest 2022 were presented. …
