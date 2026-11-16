It is one of the country’s largest and, at the same time, most controversial infrastructure projects, as reported by ORF. In Kronstorf, in the Linz-Land district, the U.S. technology giant Google is currently building its first data center in Austria. But even before the first phase of construction is completed—which is scheduled to go online in 2027—the company is already pushing ahead with a massive expansion. The decisive hearing on building and zoning permits for the next expansion phases took place at the Josef-Heiml-Halle in Kronstorf this week. A decision by the authorities is still pending and will be issued in writing.

The applicant behind the project is Volo zwei GmbH, a subsidiary of the Irish Google company Raiden Unlimited Company. While a first data center hall and office building are already under construction, the expansion plans call for the construction of two additional gigantic halls—including their own emergency power generators, cooling towers, and a substation.

220,000 square meters of built-up area

The scale of the planned European site is enormous, as reported by ORF. The two newly proposed halls are each to be twelve meters high and cover floor areas of 100 by 290 meters and 100 by 170 meters, respectively. Taking all phases of development into account, approximately 22 of the total 49 hectares of land acquired by Google are to be developed in the future.

Specifically, the total built-up area of 220,000 square meters is broken down as follows: 82,000 square meters for data centers and office buildings, 30,000 square meters for technical infrastructure such as cooling towers and emergency power generators, and 108,000 square meters for access roads and streets. According to the project proponents, the remaining 272,000 square meters of the total site are to remain unpaved.

Noise Concerns and Dispute Over Enns River Cooling

As reported by “DiePresse,” the hearing focused primarily on the concerns of residents. For the planned 24/7 continuous operation, noise emissions were calculated at 28 to 36 decibels during the day and 27 to 35 decibels at night. The project proponents emphasize that even the maximum level is acoustically “between a whisper and the sound of a refrigerator.”

However, residents and critics do not trust these figures—primarily because of the unresolved cooling issue. To dissipate the enormous amount of waste heat from the servers, groundwater and river water are to be extracted via a well field near the Enns River and, after being partially heated, returned to the river. Permission for this has already been granted: A maximum of 5.55 million cubic meters of water may be extracted per year, and no more than 2.11 million cubic meters—at a maximum temperature of 30 degrees Celsius—may be discharged back into the Enns. During the groundbreaking ceremony in April 2026, Google also announced that it would establish its own fund, in collaboration with the Upper Austrian Fishing Association, to improve the aquatic ecosystem of the Enns River.

However, the Kronstorf Data Center Citizens’ Initiative (BIRK) is sounding the alarm: According to opponents of the project, pumping tests to assess the feasibility of river water cooling will continue until the end of the year. Should these fail, there is a risk of switching to so-called “dry cooling,” which would be significantly louder than the calculated values. The initiative criticizes the fact that the next step in the approval process is being “rushed through” even before these tests are completed, raising serious questions. Critics of data centers also warn that what is being built here is not a harmless campus, but a highly invasive industrial area that generates enormous amounts of heat. Google disputes this account of the timeline: The pumping tests have already been completed; only the final evaluation is not yet available.

One-third of Upper Austria’s electricity demand

The project’s enormous energy consumption is also sparking heated political debates, as reported by i-Magazin. The first phase of expansion is designed for a maximum connected load of 150 megawatts. Under continuous full-load operation, this would correspond to an annual electricity consumption of up to 1.31 terawatt-hours (TWh)—as much as approximately 375,000 households consume.

With the full expansion now under negotiation, the reserved connected capacity will increase to up to 500 megawatts. Mathematically, this translates to a maximum annual consumption of up to 4.4 TWh. By way of comparison: According to the energy report, the entire state of Upper Austria (including industry, transportation, and households) consumed approximately 14 TWh in 2024. In an extreme scenario, the data center could thus account for nearly one-third of the state’s previous total demand. Industry analysts point out, however, that connected capacity is not automatically equivalent to actual continuous consumption, as server farms rarely operate at 100 percent peak load 365 days a year. The grid regulator E-Control had generally classified the project as manageable for the power grid in the summer of 2026.

Political Debate Over Lack of EIA Requirement

The fact that a project of this magnitude can be implemented without an environmental impact assessment (EIA) is causing controversy at the state and federal levels, as reported by “DiePresse.” A legally binding decision by the State of Upper Austria from 2020 determined that no EIA was required—and a renewed legal review in September 2026 confirmed that this decision also applies to the expansion phases. The reason: Data centers have not yet been classified as a separate project category under Austria’s EIA Act, and their individual components (such as emergency power generators) fall below the statutory thresholds.

While Upper Austria’s State Councilor for Economic Affairs, Markus Achleitner (ÖVP), emphasizes the legal certainty of existing decisions as well as the investments and jobs they bring to the region, environmental organizations such as the WWF and opposition parties at the federal level (the Greens and the SPÖ) are calling for a swift amendment to the EIA Act. A current federal draft bill proposes making an EIA mandatory in the future for new data centers with a connected load of 100 megawatts or more. The Greens believe this does not go far enough—they are insisting on a threshold of 50 megawatts. For the Google project in Kronstorf, however, such a legislative change would likely come too late.

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