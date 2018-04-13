David Goodhart at the IWM: Dilemmas of Post-Liberalism / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Matthisvalerie, corpped [CC BY-SA 4.0]

David Goodhart (born in 1956) is a great-great-grandson of Mayer Lehman, co-founder of Lehman Brothers. He was educated at Eton College, and the University of York, where he gained a degree in history and politics.



As a journalist he has developed over the years. After calling himself an "old Etonian Marxist" at the age of 20, in the course of mass immigration and the Brexite vote, he came to the conclusion that this time it is a stand-off between value groups. In his book "The Road to Somewhere" from 2017 he explains this development.



A fault line in Britain existed, between Somewhere, those people firmly connected to a specific community which consists of about half the population, "Inbetweeners", and Anywhere, those usually living in cities, socially liberal and well educated; the latter being only a minority of about 20% to 25% of the total, but in fact had "over-ruled" the attitudes of the majority.



Why do we change our mind about political positions? In his Financial Times article “Why I left my liberal London tribe”, the British public intellectual David Goodhart reflects upon his own trajectory of ideological shift. A left-wing student, he was once a rebel against his bourgeois family background. Later he was the founding editor of the centre-left magazine Prospect. In 2004 his essay “Too diverse?” about the tension between the solidarity-based welfare state and the ever growing diversity in Britain was fiercely attacked by the British left and liberals.



Goodhart’s recent book The Road to Somewhere: The Populist Revolt and the Future of Politics has shaped the British debate on the nature of the current crisis. Should liberals, people from “anywhere” – cosmopolitan, University-educated, mobile, and uninterested in the others – blame themselves for the state of liberal democracy today, is the question Goodhart asks.



In this Political Salon we attempt a conversation beyond prejudice to enquire into the defining changes that mark our times, their underlying causes, and the state of public discourse in Europe.



David Goodhart is a well known British journalist, political analyst and author, founder and former editor in chief of Prospect magazine. Previously, he was correspondent for the Financial Times, and has written for The Guardian, The Independent and The Times. Former director of Demos think-tank, as of 2017 Goodhart is Head of the Demography, Immigration and Integration Unit at the think tank Policy exchange. His books The British Dream: Successes and Failures of Post-war Immigration (2013) and The Road to Somewhere: The Populist Revolt and the Future of Politics (2017) ) have fueled the polarized and heated debate in the UK on immigration, the social impact of Globalisation, and populism.



