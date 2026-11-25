Since Timothy Snyder had to be hospitalized, President Petr Pavel delivered the Medal of Merit to him in person at his hospital bedside. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons/ European Parliament / CC BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/deed.en)

The formal award ceremony was originally scheduled to take place on Sunday, November 22, at Prague Castle. As part of the event series "Science at the Castle – Special" (Věda na Hradě SPECIÁL), President Pavel intended to honor both Timothy Snyder and the Bulgarian political scientist Ivan Krastev for their outstanding contributions to the development of democracy and international cooperation.

However, as Snyder had to be hospitalized due to a sudden health issue—preventing his attendance at the official ceremony and the subsequent panel discussion—his longtime colleague Ivan Krastev initially accepted the medal on his behalf. "I regret that Professor Snyder was unable to accept the medal in person or participate in the following debate due to illness," President Pavel stated on Sunday. A day later, the Czech head of state personally visited the hospital to present the award. Out of respect for his privacy, no details regarding the specific nature of Snyder’s illness have been released.

Gratitude from Vienna and a tribute to the legacy of Václav Havel

The event at Prague Castle was centered on the political and moral legacy of the former Czechoslovak and Czech president, Václav Havel. Under the title "What Will Europe Be Like? From Havel to the Present and the Future of Europe," Snyder and Krastev were set to discuss the current state of European democracies and the lessons learned from the political upheavals that have taken place since 1989.

The Vienna-based Institute for Human Sciences (IWM)—where both Timothy Snyder and Ivan Krastev serve as Permanent Fellows—announced the hospital visit via its social media channels on Tuesday morning. In a statement, the institute expressed its explicit gratitude to the Czech President and his office, thanking the President not only for the invitation to honor Václav Havel’s legacy, but, above all, for the extraordinary hospitality and care extended to Snyder during his time in Prague.

Two defining voices in the analysis of contemporary Europe

By awarding the Medal of Merit, the Czech Republic honored two scholars who have profoundly shaped the understanding of the history and present-day reality of Central and Eastern Europe.

Timothy Snyder—who, following a long tenure at Yale University, now holds the Temerty Chair in Modern European History at the University of Toronto and maintains close ties to the IWM in Vienna—is recognized as one of the world’s leading experts on the history of Eastern Europe, Ukraine, and the Holocaust. With bestsellers such as “Bloodlands”, “Black Earth”, and “On Tyranny”, he has reached an audience of millions. President Pavel highlighted that, through his scholarly work and his public advocacy for freedom, Snyder makes a significant contribution to the protection of democratic values ​​and the fostering of international solidarity.

Ivan Krastev, chair of the Centre for Liberal Strategies in Sofia and also a Permanent Fellow at the IWM in Vienna, was honored for his profound analyses regarding the transformation of democracy, the rise of populism, and the future of the European Union.

Petr Pavel’s personal gesture—stepping outside the strict protocol of Prague Castle to visit the ailing historian in the hospital—underscores the high value the Czech Republic places on the intellectual defense of freedom and democracy during these turbulent times.

IWM Institute for Human Sciences

Czech President