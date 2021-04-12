Sponsored Content
Covid-19: Austria Ranks Second for Aid Measures in EU
According to recent calculations published by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Austria ranks second for Covid-19 aid measures among all EU Member States. Only Greece has spent a higher portion of its GDP (13.7%) for aid instruments, while Austria invested 11.7 percent to relieve its businesses and people.
Austria's Finance Minister Gernot Blümel is delighted about Austria ranking second in the EU with regard to government spending to fight the Covid-19 crisis. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Andy Wenzel
According to the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) latest calculation, Austria spent 11.7 percent of its GDP on Covid-19 aid in the adjusted comparison period.
This puts Austria in second place in the EU behind Greece (13.7%) and ahead of Germany (11%). …
