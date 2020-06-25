Sponsored Content
COVID-19 and the Situation of Refugees in Austria
A research project at the Austrian Academy of Sciences (ÖAW - Österreichische Akademie der Wissenschaften) reveals the situation of refugees in Austria in the midst of the Corona crisis.
The Corona pandemic affects everyone, but the weakest in society are hit hardest. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Irish Defence Forces [CC BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0)]
COVID-19 is not only a medical problem, but also a social one.
It is true that the measures taken to try to contain the pandemic apply to everyone. But keeping distance and staying at home is not equally easy or difficult to implement for all population groups. …
