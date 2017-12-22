Sponsored
C-QUADRAT Investment AG / Austrian FMA clears majority takeover by HNA Group
Published: December 22, 2017; 16:50 · (Vindobona)
The HNA Group (International) Asset Management Co., Limited ("HNA") was informed by the Austrian Financial Market Authority ("FMA") by letter dated 21.12.2017 that FMA had no objections against the proposed acquisition of 74.8% of the shares in C-QUADRAT and its supervised Austrian subsidiaries.
Disclosed inside information pursuant to article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europewide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
Vienna/Frankfurt, 22.12.2017 - For the purpose of clarification and in addition
