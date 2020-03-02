Corona Virus: Public Information Campaign Receives Good Response
So far there have been 2,120 tests in Austria, 16 of which have been positive. In addition, there are 350 isolation cases which are in quarantine.
"Currently there are 16 confirmed cases of corona virus in Austria, nine confirmed cases in Vienna, two in Tyrol, two in Lower Austria, two in Salzburg and one in Styria. Another case is in the final stages of investigation. A total of 2,120 tests were carried out," confirmed the Ministry of Health.
"The information campaign launched on Saturday has been well received, as we can see from the increased calls to both health hotlines, each with around 2,000 calls per day. People increasingly know how to protect themselves and what to do if they show symptoms".
According to the Korean authorities, the increase in South Korea could have to do with a new, short test procedure," said the head of the task force. "The most worrying countries are still Iran and Italy, where there are 1,694 people who are ill".
"In Austria there are currently 350 cases of segregation, i.e. these people are not ill, but have had contact with those who are ill. Those affected are very cooperative, and the degree of self-sufficiency in the communities is also working very well," says the head of the task force.
In the following Vindobona articles, recommended infection prevention measures are explained and the respective situation is updated daily:
