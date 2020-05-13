Corona-App Statement: Antonella Mei-Pochtler Remains in Office

PeopleEntrepreneurs ♦ Published: May 13, 2020; 17:31 ♦ (Vindobona)

The Austrian opposition parties have unsuccessfully tried to remove the advisor and one of Chancellor Sebastian Kurz' closest confidants, Roman-born Antonella Mei-Pochtler, from all functions.

The resolution of the opposition parties did not receive a majority in parliament to recall Antonella Mei-Pochtler from all functions. / Picture: © Wolford.com / Portrait of supervisory board member Antonella Mei-Pochtler, retired as of the 2018/19 financial year.

The resolution of the opposition parties did not receive a majority in parliament to recall Antonella Mei-Pochtler, advisor to the Chancellor and …

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Changes on the Supervisory Board of Wolford AG - Claudia Beermann Elected to Serve as Chairwoman (September 15, 2017)
Wolford AG / Dr. Antonella Mei-Pochtler resigns as chairperson and will leave the supervisory board (August 9, 2017)
Changes on the Supervisory Board of Wolford AG (September 19, 2014)
Read More
Think Austria, Future Operations Clearing Board, Contact Tracing, Antonella Mei Pochtler, Sebastian Kurz, Thomas Starlinger, Austrian Parliament
Featured
Coronavirus in Austria: Update
COVID-19: Current Key Figures from Vienna
Coronavirus in Vienna: Update - May 14, 2020
See latest Vindobona Newsletter