Sponsored Content
Corona-App Statement: Antonella Mei-Pochtler Remains in Office
People › Entrepreneurs ♦ Published: May 13, 2020; 17:31 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
The Austrian opposition parties have unsuccessfully tried to remove the advisor and one of Chancellor Sebastian Kurz' closest confidants, Roman-born Antonella Mei-Pochtler, from all functions.
The resolution of the opposition parties did not receive a majority in parliament to recall Antonella Mei-Pochtler from all functions. / Picture: © Wolford.com / Portrait of supervisory board member Antonella Mei-Pochtler, retired as of the 2018/19 financial year.
The resolution of the opposition parties did not receive a majority in parliament to recall Antonella Mei-Pochtler, advisor to the Chancellor and …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Changes on the Supervisory Board of Wolford AG - Claudia Beermann Elected to Serve as Chairwoman (September 15, 2017)
Wolford AG / Dr. Antonella Mei-Pochtler resigns as chairperson and will leave the supervisory board (August 9, 2017)
Changes on the Supervisory Board of Wolford AG (September 19, 2014)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
Sponsored Content