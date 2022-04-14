Cooperation Between the USA and Austria - USA Adopts Austrian Education Model
People › Entrepreneurs ♦ Published: Yesterday; 16:11 ♦ (Vindobona)
In the future, Austria and the United States will deepen cooperation in the field of labor. The United States wants to copy Austria's successful apprenticeship system in order to counteract the acute shortage of skilled workers in the country. In addition to a regular exchange at the expert level, Austrian companies in the U.S. will also help with the implementation.
The USA and Austria want to cooperate intensively in the future on the subject of apprenticeships / Picture: © American and Austrian crossed flags by Vindobona
Austria and the USA will deepen cooperation in the area of dual training. To this end, a joint Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on apprenticeship training was signed on April 13, 2022 between the Department of Commerce, Labor and Education on the U.S. side and the Ministry of Economics, the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Labor on the Austrian side. …
