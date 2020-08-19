Comprehensive COVID-19 Tests for High-Risk-Country-Travelers Should Bring Back Freedom to Travel

Lifestyle & TravelHealth ♦ Published: August 19, 2020; 16:28 ♦ (Vindobona)

AUA Austrian Airlines calls for comprehensive COVID-19 testing to replace general landing and entry bans.

Austrian Airlines calls for comprehensive COVID-19 tests to be carried out on all passengers from high risk countries. / Picture: © BMI Bundesministerium für Inneres / Alexander Tuma

A couple of days ago the Austrian Federal Government allowed landing bans for flights from 18 countries to expire.

These bans did not apply in other EU member states. …

