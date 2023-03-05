City of Vienna: Europe's Nuclear Energy Sector is Heavily Dependent on Russia
The European Union's recently adopted tenth package of sanctions against Russia continues to leave one area completely untouched - nuclear energy. A new study by the Cities for Nuclear Free Europe network, where Vienna is also involved, aims to prove interconnections between the European and Russian nuclear sectors.
The study "Russian Grip on EU Nuclear Power" has just been completed on behalf of the Vienna Environmental Ombudsman's Office and the Cities for Nuclear Free Europe network chaired by Vienna.
It documents in detail the interconnections between the European and Russian nuclear sectors. Almost one-third of Europe's nuclear power plants are of Russian design. This is mainly the case in countries of the former Soviet Union. In addition, many companies are owned by Russian groups or are in close cooperation with Russian partners.
"In this context, the EU is also in a drastic dependency relationship in the nuclear sector," emphasizes Vienna's Climate City Councilor Jürgen Czernohorszky, who is also chairman of the Cities for Nuclear Free Europe (CNFE) network. "This specifically concerns the construction of new reactors, the maintenance of existing reactors, the import of enriched uranium, the provision of fuel rods or the production of replacement components."
Councillor Czernohorszky, as president of the CNFE network of cities, has now written to the EU Commission demanding that the nuclear industry be included in the European catalog of sanctions. "An independent energy market in Europe can only be achieved if Europe reduces its dependency relations with Russia," said Czernohorszky.
About the study
The study also addresses the difficulties that can be expected should Russian services fail. One of the main problems is that many components of nuclear power plants are individualized and not every manufacturer can produce components for every type of reactor. This is especially true for the fuel supply of the older VVER-440 reactors, which are used, for example, in Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Bulgaria. As the provision of fuel for VVER-440 reactors is currently only possible through Russian companies, the no-fly zone for Russian special transports of fuel for nuclear power plants had to be lifted several times in 2022. However, France also purchases enriched uranium from Russia. This is used for the production of fuel for the French reactor fleet.
Some EU member states, including Poland and the Baltic states, are also lobbying for nuclear services to be sanctioned. The European Parliament has also called in a resolution for fuel rods from Russian production to be banned. However, some member states, including Hungary, are opposing the move and preventing Europe from closing ranks. Nevertheless, several European countries are already trying on their own to reduce their dependence. Companies with Russian holdings have already been bought up by the European side (e.g. ŠKODA JS in the Czech Republic). In addition, there are currently efforts to have fuel for Russian VVER-440 reactor systems developed by Western companies. The CNFE letter to the EU Commission now calls for "active support in the efforts of those countries that are currently trying to break away from Russia's influence in the nuclear sector by their efforts."
Austria's neighbor Hungary is positioning itself against sanctioning Russia's nuclear sector in part because two new reactors are currently being built at the Paks site by the Russian company Rosatom. 10 billion of the €12.5 billion project is being financed by a loan from Russia.
The situation in Hungary is further complicated by the fact that the Paks site is located in a known earthquake zone, which has led to repeated criticism of Hungary from international sources and seismologists. Finland was also in the process of having a nuclear power plant (VVER-1200 in Chanhikivi) built by Rosatom but completely abandoned the project in 2022 due to the Russian invasion.
