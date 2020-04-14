Sponsored Content
Chancellor Kurz: ''As much freedom as possible, as much restriction as necessary"
Lifestyle & Travel › More+ ♦ Published: April 14, 2020; 18:39 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
First step towards new normality: Small shops were opened in Austria. Curfews still apply.
From left: Karl Nehammer, Werner Kogler, Sebastian Kurz, Rudolf Anschober. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Andy Wenzel
"Today I'm pleased to begin with some positive news: We are on course. The number of infections in Austria is developing well. The numbers of new infections and hospitalisations are going …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Tyrol Lifts Coronavirus-Quarantine (April 6)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
Sponsored Content