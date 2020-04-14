Chancellor Kurz: ''As much freedom as possible, as much restriction as necessary"

Lifestyle & TravelMore+ ♦ Published: April 14, 2020; 18:39 ♦ (Vindobona)

First step towards new normality: Small shops were opened in Austria. Curfews still apply.

From left: Karl Nehammer, Werner Kogler, Sebastian Kurz, Rudolf Anschober. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Andy Wenzel

"Today I'm pleased to begin with some positive news: We are on course. The number of infections in Austria is developing well. The numbers of new infections and hospitalisations are going …

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Tyrol Lifts Coronavirus-Quarantine (April 6)
Austria to Ease Anti-Corona Measures from Mid-April (April 6)
State Authority: Austria Under Police Control? (March 30)
Federal Chancellor: "The situation is still serious" (March 26)
Read More
Austrian Government, Sebastian Kurz, COVID-19, 2019-nCov, Coronavirus, Karl Nehammer, Rudolf Anschober, Werner Kogler, Health Policy
Featured
Coronavirus in Austria: Update
Coronavirus in Vienna: Update - April 14, 2020
COVID-19: Current Key Figures from Vienna
Coronavirus in Europe: Update - April 14, 2020
Coronavirus Worldwide Update - April 14, 2020
See latest Vindobona Newsletter