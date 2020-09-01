Sponsored Content
Birgit Adelsberger
Vindobona Blog
Celebrating Joy - Happiness in Austria Despite Corona and Economic Crisis
Sponsored Content
The spectre of a second lockdown hangs over all our heads, despite (or perhaps because of...?) the appeasing words from politics, which promise us a normal summer vacation next year.
A tip for the beginning: consciously celebrate the joy every day as soon as you wake up. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / Pferdeliebe [CC BY-SA 4.0]
For some, it was mainly the deadly boredom and the changes in everyday life ("My wife only cooks fish sticks and other stuff that the kids like", "The cleaning lady can't come anymore" or "Not even the private planes get a take-off permission"... these are a few practical examples) that brought them to the limits of their endurance. Others have even lost their livelihoods and face an…
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
Sponsored Content