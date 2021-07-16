Building Permits in Vienna Reach Record Levels in 2021

In positive news for the construction industry, reports show that building permits in Vienna have reached record levels in the first quarter of 2021. They also show an interesting trend in Lower Austria.

According to a report, building permits in Vienna have reached a record level in the first quarter of 2021.

In just the first quarter of this year, roughly 19,300 apartments were approved for construction. This is 21 percent or 3,400 units more than in the previous year. In fact, this was the highest result of all reference quarters since 2005 and exceeded previous peak values from 2019 and 2017 by three and five percent, respectively. …

