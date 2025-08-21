Work in Progress: Broad Criticism, Including from Austria, of New Tariffs Deal Between the US and the EU

PeopleOther ♦ Published: Yesterday; 20:22 ♦ Updated: 8 hours ago; 12:46 ♦ (Vindobona)

The trade deal between the United States and the European Union, which was announced by both sides with pride, may have averted a looming escalation in the trade dispute. Still, it has been widely criticized in political and economic circles. While EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Trade Commissioner Maros Sefkovic defended the agreement as a “breakthrough” and “the best possible outcome,” numerous member states and business representatives, including many voices from Austria, see and feel significant disadvantages for the EU and are calling for renegotiation.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen is facing criticism from across the Union, including Austria. / Picture: © EU European Union

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Rubio Received Meinl-Reisinger: Focus on Trade, Global Tensions, and the Transatlantic Partnership (July 28)
UN Drug Policy in Peril: U.S. Cuts and Global Tensions Could Spark Global Crisis (July 22)
Wiiw Forecast: CEEC Countries Defy Global Uncertainties with Strong Growth (July 1)
Read More
Wolfgang Hattmannsdorfer, White House, WIFO Austrian Institute of Economic Research, WKO Austrian Federal Chamber of Commerce, Voestalpine, Viktor Orban, USA, Ursula von der Leyen, Tariffs, SPOE Social Democratic Party of Austria, OEVP Austrian Peoples Party, NEOS, Maroš Šefčovič, Institute for Advanced Studies Vienna (IHS), IV - Industriellen Vereinigung - Federation of Austrian Industry, Gabriel Felbermayr, Francois Bayrou, France, FPOE Freedom Party of Austria, EU European Union, EC European Commission, Donald Trump, Christian Stocker, Austrian Customs, Andreas Schieder
Featured
See latest Vindobona Newsletter