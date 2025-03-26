Beware of Online Fraud when Buying Vignettes

Protect yourself from online fraud by only using official and trustworthy sources when buying vignettes. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons; Benreis, CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/deed.en)

A 48-year-old woman from Salzburg's Flachgau region fell victim to a serious internet scam when she tried to buy an annual highway toll sticker online, as reported by ORF. While searching for a cheap offer, she came across a supposed web store offering the vignette at a reduced price. After entering her bank details and confirming a TAN code received by text message, she discovered that instead of the expected 96.40 euros, almost 48,000 euros had been debited from her account.

ASFINAG and the police urgently warn against such fake webshops. They advise that vignettes should only be purchased from the official ASFINAG toll store or from authorized sales partners such as ÖAMTC, ARBÖ, petrol stations, and tobacconists. There are numerous providers on the Internet who charge unlawful surcharges on the vignette price or even pursue fraudulent intentions.

The Upper Austrian Chamber of Labor points out that the digital vignette is only valid on the 18th day after the online purchase, as consumers have a 14-day right of withdrawal. For immediate validity, it is advisable to purchase the vignette directly from the official offices mentioned.

To protect themselves from fraud, consumers should observe the following instructions.

Direct purchase from official agencies: Only use the official ASFINAG toll store or authorized sales outlets.

Beware of unusually cheap offers: Be suspicious of offers that are significantly below the official price.

Check the website: Make sure that the legal notice is complete and avoid sites with incomplete or missing contact information.

Use secure payment methods: Avoid advance payments to unknown providers and use secure payment methods such as credit cards.

Enter the license plate number correctly: When purchasing the digital vignette, make sure that you enter the vehicle license plate number correctly to avoid problems during inspections.

If you do fall victim to fraud, the police recommend that you report it immediately and save all relevant documents such as screenshots of emails and transfer confirmations.

Asfinag