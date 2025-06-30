Sponsored Content
Bettina Dorfer-Pauschenwein Elected Vice President of the Austrian Federal Economic Chamber
The Austrian Federal Economic Chamber (WKÖ) has a new vice president: Bettina Dorfer-Pauschenwein, a committed entrepreneur from Wiesen in Burgenland, was elected to the chamber's highest governing body on Thursday. With this appointment, the 32-year-old master carpenter and managing director of “Pauschenwein Creatives Wohnen GmbH” moves directly alongside WKÖ President Harald Mahrer and takes a significant career step in the Chamber of Commerce.
President Andreas Wirth (l.) congratulated Bettina Dorfer-Pauschenwein (r.). / Picture: © WKB
Dorfer-Pauschenwein's election is seen as a clear sign and well-deserved recognition of the excellent election results in Burgenland. She has been active in various committees of the Chamber of Commerce for several years, most recently as Federal Chairwoman of Junge Wirtschaft (JW) Austria. WK Burgenland President Andreas Wirth was delighted with the decision: “As managing director of…
or Log In
Fast News Search