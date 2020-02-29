Because of Coronavirus Fear: First Hoarding Purchases in Austria
Politicians warn against overreaction, but more and more people are making big purchases to be on the safe side. Durable products such as noodles, rice, instant soups and beans are in particularly high demand. Respirators are already sold out.
Slowly but surely it is becoming apparent that Austria, like over 50 other countries worldwide, is facing an epidemic or even a pandemic.
The corona virus is a topic of conversation almost everywhere, in airplanes, buses, trains and offices. And slowly, in the supermarket as well.
Many people are preparing themselves for the possibility that they may not be able to leave their homes for some time.
Increased demand in Austria
While the major retail chains had reported in the middle of the week that they were not feeling any tendency towards hoarding, this sounded different on Saturday.
Thus it was confirmed that nationwide an increased buying behaviour was observed, especially in the area of food and canned food. Durable food, canned food and pasta are particularly sought after, but also toilet paper and disinfectants.
In many supermarkets and drugstores, some shelves are even empty because the demand for certain products is enormous.
But also in pharmacies respiratory masks are especially in demand. In fact, in most pharmacies respirators have been sold out since Monday.
Tips from the Austrian Society for Crisis Prevention
Specifically, everyone should have food at home for 14 days.
Food, water, medicine, all this should now be bought in stock. And that for at least two weeks.
The danger is not so much to get infected by the coronavirus itself, but that it will lead to supply bottlenecks in supermarkets, as well as failures in the infrastructure and longer lasting power cuts.
Only about one third of the people have food for more than seven days at home.
One third ran out of food on the seventh day at the latest, one third on the fourth day at the latest.
Precaution is essential for survival
"The most essential aspect is to remain calm. But prevention is essential for survival," the institute emphasizes.
But the basic rule is: No excessive shopping: Above all, keep food and beverages in stock that you and your family normally use.