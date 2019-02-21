Austria's Population Growth - Lowest Rise in Years

At the beginning of 2019, 8,859,992 people lived in Austria, 37,725 more (+0.43%) than at the beginning of 2018. / Picture: © Vienna City Administration

At the beginning of 2019, 8,859,992 people lived in Austria, 37,725 more (+0.43%) than at the beginning of 2018.

In 2017 Austria's population increased by 49,402 persons or 0.56%.

According to preliminary results from Statistik Austria, Austria recorded the lowest population increase in the last seven years in 2018.

In 2011, growth was lower at +0.39%, while average growth of 0.80% was recorded between 2012 and 2017.

At the beginning of 2019, 1,439,401 foreign nationals lived in Austria. The proportion of foreigners was thus 16.2% (compared with 15.8% on 1 January 2018).

Strongest population growth in Vorarlberg, hardly any growth in Carinthia

Between 2009 and 2017, Vienna was always the province with the largest population increase in Austria. In 2018, Vienna together with Tyrol and Salzburg (both +0.49%) recorded only slightly above-average growth. In 2018, both Vorarlberg (+0.63%) and Upper Austria (+0.59%) recorded significantly higher population growth.

Lower Austria's population growth of +0.43% was exactly in line with the federal average, while Burgenland (+0.26%) and Styria (+0.23%) recorded slightly lower growth rates. In Carinthia, on the other hand, the population increased by only 85 persons in 2018 (+0.02%), thus remaining practically unchanged (see table).

Population growth in 62 political districts, decline in 32 districts

At the regional level, the western provinces of Vorarlberg, Tyrol, Salzburg and Upper Austria experienced, with a few exceptions, population growth across the board. In the eastern half of Austria, on the other hand, population growth was concentrated mainly in the conurbation around Vienna and the main transport axes of Lower Austria and Northern Burgenland.

A total of 62 political districts recorded an increase in their population numbers in 2018. The strongest growth was recorded in the districts of Bruck an der Leitha (+1.58%), Wels-Land (+1.39%), Linz-Land (+1.17%), Gänserndorf (+1.15%) and Kufstein (+1.11%).

On the other hand, the population declined in the Waldviertel as a whole, in Upper Styria, especially in the Upper Murtal, in Central and Southern Burgenland, in large parts of Carinthia, in East Tyrol and in the Alpine regions of Lower Austria.

A total of 32 political districts were affected by population decline, with the largest decreases recorded in Murau (-0.92%), Sankt Veit an der Glan (-0.64%), Gmünd and Waidhofen an der Ybbs (each -0.63%) and Murtal (-0.62%).

Innsbruck was also the only provincial capital of Austria to record a population decline in 2018 with -0.25%.