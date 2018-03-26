Sponsored
Austrian Support for Peace and Security Programm in Horn of Africa Region

Published: Yesterday; 17:18

Vienna based ADA - Austrian Development Agency signs agreement on peace and security in Horn of Africa with EU and IGAD (Intergovernmental Authority on Development). The EUTF - EU Emergency Trust Fund for Africa provides 40 million euros. 35 million of this will be made available to ADA and 5 million directly to IGAD. The ADA passes on one million euros to IGAD. The Swedish International Development Agency SIDA will also contribute one million euros..

