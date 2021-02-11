Sponsored Content
Austrian Museums Highlight UN's Sustainable Development Goals
Lifestyle & Travel › Culture ♦ Published: February 11, 2021; 21:55 ♦ (Vindobona)
Austria's Ministry of Arts and Culture together with the International Council of Museums (ICOM) Austria have presented the project "17 Museums x 17 SDGs - Sustainable Development Goals", which will focus on 17 Austrian museums each focusing on one of the SDGs developed by the United Nations.
Austria's State Secretary for the Arts and Culture Andrea Mayer (left) and Bettina Leidl, President of International Council of Museums (ICOM) Austria (right) at the presentation of the project "17 Museums x 17 SDGs". / Picture: © HBF_Karlovits
The project "17 Museums x 17 SDGs - Sustainable Development Goals" focuses on the importance of museums and exhibition venues for the future shaping of our society.
Via live draw, the 17 SDGs were assigned to 17 selected museums in the presence of State Secretary for the Arts and Culture Andrea Mayer and Bettina Leidl, President of International Council of Museums (ICOM) Austria. …
