Austrian Minister of Social Affairs Travels to Moldova for Working
In an official trip, the Austrian Minister of Health and Social Affairs, Johannes Rauch, visits the Republic of Moldova to negotiate bilaterally with Moldovan ministerial counterparts and representatives of WHO, EU, and NGOs.
The talks will focus on planned reforms in the health and social sectors, which are intended to improve the EU accession prospects of the Southeastern European country. In addition, some projects supported by the Austrian Federal Ministry of Social Affairs, Health, Care and Consumer Protection (BMSGPK) will be visited on-site to assess the success of the aid measures.
The Republic of Moldova is striving for EU membership, for which extensive reforms are necessary. In the talks with Moldovan Minister of Social Affairs Alexei Buzu and Minister of Health Ala Nemerenco, Minister Rauch will find out how Austria can support these reform processes through an intergovernmental transfer of knowledge and exchange of experience and advance them through concrete projects.
"Austria still has one of the best social and health care systems in the world. It is therefore a matter of course for me to share our experience and expertise in these areas with others. Due to the numerous reform projects, Moldova will benefit disproportionately from our support," emphasized Federal Minister Johannes Rauch before his departure.
Austria is a strong supporter of EU enlargement and the rapprochement of countries to the European Union. Therefore, Minister Rauch will also hold talks with the EU delegation and reiterate his support for Moldova's EU accession in the social and health sectors.
The Republic of Moldova is a priority country for Austrian development cooperation. Therefore, in the course of the trip, not only health and social projects supported by the BMSGPK around the capital Chisinau will be visited, but also cooperation projects of the Austrian Development Agency, Caritas, Diakonie as well as a project of "Neighbor in Need" for war displaced persons from Ukraine.
Another important point of the working visit is a meeting with Dr. Miljana Grbic, WHO representative in the Republic of Moldova. The meeting will discuss the successes achieved so far and the plans of the World Health Organization and the BMSGPK to support the Republic of Moldova.