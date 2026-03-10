Austrian Foreign Minister Meinl-Reisinger Welcomes UAE Foreign Minister for Bilateral Talks in Vienna

Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger (r.) met her counterpart from the UAE, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan (l.), in Vienna. / Picture: © BMEIA Bundesministerium für Europa, Integration und Äußeres / Gruber / Flickr Attribution 4.0 (CC BY 4.0)

In view of the recent military clashes, which have led to a further deterioration of the security situation in the region, the Austrian Foreign Minister condemned Iran's attacks. Meinl-Reisinger emphasized the need for immediate de-escalation in order to prevent the conflict from spreading (“conflagration”).

In this context, Austria reaffirmed its willingness to act as a neutral venue for diplomatic negotiations. This stance is in line with the country's long-standing foreign policy of keeping channels of communication open in crisis situations.

Consular support for Austrians in the region

Turning to consular issues, a significant part of the discussion focused on the safety of Austrian citizens in the region. Foreign Minister Meinl-Reisinger explicitly thanked the representatives of the United Arab Emirates for their support in facilitating the departure of Austrian nationals. This cooperation was instrumental in enabling a number of Austrian citizens to leave the affected area safely in recent days.

Bilateral economic relations and EU agenda

Beyond consular matters, the ministers also addressed bilateral relations between Austria and the UAE. The focus was on deepening the strategic partnership, particularly in the areas of energy and technological cooperation (AI), promoting cultural exchange, and the current status of negotiations on a free trade agreement between the European Union and the United Arab Emirates.

Position on the war in Ukraine

The meeting also provided an opportunity to reflect on the international security situation, including Russia's ongoing war of aggression against Ukraine. Foreign Minister Meinl-Reisinger stated that international pressure on Russia must be maintained as long as there is no sign of willingness to engage in serious negotiations. Austria's goal remains a peace that guarantees Ukraine's sovereignty and long-term security guarantees.

Austrian MFA