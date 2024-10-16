Austrian Financial Market Authority Orders Forced Closure of Euram Bank

PeopleOther ♦ Published: Yesterday; 23:36 ♦ (Vindobona)

The Financial Market Authority (FMA) has withdrawn the business license of European American Investment Bank AG (Euram) in Vienna with immediate effect. This follows an extraordinary general meeting at which the bank failed to present a plausible plan for an orderly self-resolution. The bank should have either decided on a capital increase of 25 million euros or presented a credible liquidation strategy.

The Austrian Financial Market Authority (FMA) has revoked the license of Euram Bank AG in Vienna and imposed an official payment freeze. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons; Startac, CC BY-SA 3.0 Unported DEED (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/deed.en)

The FMA attributed the decision to the bank's inability to structure the resolution “coherently and plausibly”. Euram was originally requested to raise capital to ensure liquidity and stability. After this failed and the self-liquidation plans were deemed inadequate, the FMA intervened.

Chronology and background

or Log In

Fast News Search
Related News
Deficit Forecast for 2024 Rises to 3.3 %: Austria Facing Economic Challenges (October 3)
Voestalpine in the Midst of an Accounting Scandal and Weak Quarterly Results (September 18)
Foreign Currency Loans in Austria Fall to New Low in Q2 2024 (September 11)
Whistleblower System to Help Clarify the Signa Bankruptcy (September 11)
Read More
FMA Financial Market Authority, Gerhard Konezny, Financial Policy, Financial Industry, Euram Bank, Banking Industry, Deposit Guarantee AUSTRIA - Einlagensicherung AUSTRIA
Featured
See latest Vindobona Newsletter