Austrian Development Agency Supports WHO in Palestine
Published: June 5, 2018; 13:10 · (Vindobona)
To improve health care in Gaza, the Austrian Development Agency (ADA) is supporting the World Health Organization (WHO) with 300,000 euros.
ADA is supporting the World Health Organization: "Expression of Austria's consistent commitment to a negotiated two-state solution"
With a priority focus on improving the primary and emergency health services in Gaza, the Austrian Cooperation, through the Austrian Development Agency (ADA) and WHO signed a cooperation agreement for EUR 300,000, intended to help meet the health care needs in Gaza.
During the signing ceremony at the WHO premises in Jerusalem, Dr. Andrea Nasi, Austrian Representative in…
