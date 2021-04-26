Sponsored Content
Austria Welcomes EU's Artificial Intelligence Framework
More+ › Work & Careers ♦ Published: Yesterday; 13:50 ♦ (Vindobona)
Austria's Minister for Digital Affairs, Margarete Schramböck, welcomes the new EU proposition of rules for artificial intelligence. Schramböck stresses the need for an EU-lead process and advocates for secure and innovative solutions that would "promote innovation while ensuring a high level of protection and security."
Austria's Minister for Digital Affairs Margarete Schramböck welcomes the EU framework regulations for artificial intelligence (AI). / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Christoper Dunker
According to the EU Commission, Europe should set global standards in the development of artificial intelligence (AI).
To this end, the Brussels-based authority proposed rules for dealing with this technology that take into account both the possible risks of applications and the fundamental rights of EU citizens. …
