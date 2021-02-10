Sponsored Content
Austria Takes Over Montenegrin Covid-19 Patient
Lifestyle & Travel › Health ♦ Published: Yesterday; 17:35 ♦ (Vindobona)
Sponsored Content
Austria's Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg agreed to take over a Montenegrin Covid-19 patient who needs immediate intensive care. The patient has already been transfered to a hospital in Lower Austria, where he will receive intensive medical attention. This is the third time that Austria is helping Montenegro with the treatment of Covid-19 cases.
The Covid-19 virus keeps many countries' intensive care units in shock. Austria tries to help wherever it can. / Picture: © Wikimedia Commons / CDC/ Alissa Eckert, MS; Dan Higgins, MAM / Public Domain Description
For the third time, Austria is helping Montenegro by taking over a Covid-19 intensive care patient.
After two Montenegrins were flown to Graz and Klagenfurt for intensive care in the spring and at Christmas, the Montenegrin Foreign Ministry has now again approached the Austrian Embassy in Podgorica, the capital of Montenegro, with a request for urgent support. …
or Log In
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content
Fast News Search
Related News
Austria Supports Montenegro By Providing Care for Covid-19 Patient (December 28, 2020)
Sponsored Content
Read More
Featured
Sponsored Content