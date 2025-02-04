Austria’s Fight Against Cancer: Progress and Challenges on World Cancer Day

On the occasion of World Cancer Day, Austria’s Minister for Education, Science, and Research, Martin Polaschek, highlights the crucial role of scientific research in the fight against cancer. Every year, around 42,000 people in Austria are diagnosed with cancer, and approximately 20,000 people lose their lives to the disease. However, despite the rising number of diagnoses, medical advances are significantly improving survival rates.

The Austrian Ministry of Education, Science, and Research supports various initiatives, including the Austrian Comprehensive Cancer Network, which connects leading medical universities in Vienna, Graz, Innsbruck, and Linz. This collaboration fosters scientific exchange and accelerates the development of new diagnostic and therapeutic methods.

Additionally, the Ludwig Boltzmann Gesellschaft (LBG) plays a good role in bringing medical innovations from the laboratory to clinical application through its Clinical Research Groups. One of these groups focuses on developing new therapies for glioblastomas, the most common malignant brain tumor in adults. On a European level, Austria actively participates in the Cancer Mission within the Horizon Europe program. In cooperation with universities, research institutions, and patient organizations, Austria is implementing its National Cancer Action Plan to enhance cancer prevention and treatment.

Advances in Cancer Therapy

Statistics indicate that while cancer diagnoses in Austria are increasing—46,500 new cases were reported in 2023, about 1,300 more than in the previous year—modern treatments are improving survival rates. Innovations such as immunotherapy, personalized medicine, and advanced radiation therapy enable earlier and more targeted treatment of tumors.Young people, in particular, benefit from these medical breakthroughs. The mortality rate for 25- to 34-year-olds diagnosed with cancer has more than halved over the past 40 years. Among children aged 0 to 14, the death rate has dropped by over 50%. Experts attribute these improvements not only to better treatments but also to preventive measures. Vaccinations against cancer-causing viruses like HPV and anti-smoking campaigns have played a significant role in reducing cancer-related deaths.

Despite these advancements, the total number of cancer-related deaths continues to rise. In 1983, around 18,760 people in Austria died from cancer, compared to 20,900 in 2023. This increase is largely due to an aging population, as cancer primarily affects older individuals. At the same time, data shows that even among older adults, survival rates are improving. In the 75- to 84-year-old age group, cancer-related deaths per 100,000 people dropped from 1,550 in 1983 to 1,120 in 2023.

While cancer-related deaths among young people are declining, certain cancer types—such as colorectal and breast cancer—are becoming more common in younger age groups. Austria is making significant progress in cancer research, innovative treatments, and prevention. While the number of diagnoses continues to rise, medical advancements are increasing survival rates. However, an aging population presents new challenges that will require long-term planning to ensure high-quality patient care.

