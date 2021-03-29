Austria Joins European Financial Reporting Advisory Group

Published: March 29, 2021; 22:55

According to Austria's Finance Minister Gernot Blümel, Austria's accession to the European Financial Reporting Advisory Group (EFRAG) strengthens Austria's interests at the international level and allows for a more active role in European and international standard setting in financial reporting.

Austria's accession to the European Financial Reporting Advisory Group (EFRAG) will strengthen the country's role in international accounting standard setting, according to Austria's Finance Minister Gernot Blümel. / Picture: © Bundeskanzleramt (BKA) / Andy Wenzel

Austria has joined the European Financial Reporting Advisory Group (EFRAG) as its newest member.

EFRAG plays an important role in issuing international rules for the financial reporting of entities in the European Union. …

