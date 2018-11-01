Austria Continues to Deteriorate in World Bank's Ease of Doing Business Index 2019

World Bank's Ease of Doing Business Index 2019: Austria falls from 22nd to 26th place. / Picture: © The World Bank Group

Austria is ranked 26 among 190 economies in the ease of doing business, according to the latest World Bank annual ratings.

The rank of Austria deteriorated to 26 in 2019 from from 22 in 2018, and from 19 in 2017.

Ease of Doing Business in Austria averaged 26.71 from 2008 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 32 in 2011 and a record low of 19 in 2017.

