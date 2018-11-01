Sponsored
Austria Continues to Deteriorate in World Bank's Ease of Doing Business Index 2019
Published: November 1, 2018; 13:20 · (Vindobona)
The Ease of Doing Business Rankings provide measures of business regulations for local firms in 190 economies and selected cities at the subnational level. In 2019 Austria falls from 22nd to 26th place worldwide. Germany also loses ground, but remains one notch ahead of Austria. New Zealand leads the ranking for the third time in a row. The Kiwis replaced Singapore three years ago, which had previously held the top position for 10 years. In the 2019 Ease of doing business index, the following countries rank 3rd to 10th: Denmark, Hong Kong, South Korea, Georgia, Norway, United States, United Kingdom and Macedonia.
Austria is ranked 26 among 190 economies in the ease of doing business, according to the latest World Bank annual ratings.
The rank of Austria deteriorated to 26 in 2019 from from 22 in 2018, and from 19 in 2017.
Ease of Doing Business in Austria averaged 26.71 from 2008 until 2019, reaching an all time high of 32 in 2011 and a record low of 19 in 2017.
