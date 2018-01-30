AT & S Austria Technologie und Systemtechnik - Revenue up 24.5% to EUR 765.9 million

AT&S: Revenue up 24.5% to EUR 765.9 million / Picture: © Vindobona

* Significant contributions to revenue from the two plants in Chongqing, China

* Revenue up 24.5% to EUR 765.9 million

* Continued efficiency improvements and new technology generation drive earnings

* EBITDA: up 86.3% to EUR 190.3 million

* Profit for the period increased from EUR -19.7 million to EUR 47.8 million

* Equity strengthened through issue of hybrid bond, net debt reduced

* Outlook for financial year 2017/18: Management expects EBITDA margin slightly

above given forecast

"Our most recent investments are bearing fruit, our business is going well and

we have been able to consolidate our position as a technology leader with the

introduction of the latest technology generation", CEO Andreas Gerstenmayer

comments on the development of the first nine months. "Now it is important to

implement further efficiency improvements and to evaluate potential expansion

steps as part of our technology strategy", Gerstenmayer outlines the tasks for

the coming months.

Asset, financial and earnings position

Revenue rose by EUR 150.8 million or 24.5% from EUR 615.1 million to EUR 765.9

million as a result of generally strong demand and additional revenue from the

two plants in Chongqing. Exchange rate effects, especially caused by a weaker

USD, had a negative impact of EUR 23.9 million on revenue.

EBITDA was up EUR 88.2 million or 86.3% and amounted to EUR 190.3 million. The

increase was based on a generally strong operating performance (utilisation,

yield, efficiency) and the successful introduction and rapid optimisation of

the new technology generation, where AT&S holds a leading market position.

This development was supported by a very positive product mix, especially in

the third quarter, and a favourable currency development for production costs

based on a weaker development of the Chinese renminbi against the euro.

Earnings were negatively impacted by continued high raw material prices and

the persisting price pressure on IC substrates. The EBITDA margin amounted to

24.8%, up 8.2 percentage points on the prior-year level of 16.6%.

Compared with the prior-year period, depreciation and amortisation increased

by 12.4% to EUR 101.5 million, which was primarily attributable to the new

plants in Chongqing. EBIT was up EUR 77.0 million to EUR 88.8 million. Due to

the higher depreciation and amortisation EBIT increased to a lesser extent

than EBITDA. The EBIT margin amounted to 11.6% (prior-year period: 1.9%).

Finance costs - net improved significantly from EUR -18.6 million to EUR -11.3

million above all due to positive exchange rate effects (EUR 2.0 million,

previous year: expense of EUR 8.2 million)

Tax expense amounted to EUR 29.7 million in the first nine months (prior-year

period: tax expense of EUR 13.0 million). The increase was due to the good

results at nearly all sites and the fact that the tax certificate in Shanghai

has not yet been granted (it is expected to be regained in the coming months).

Despite the higher tax expense, the profit for the period rose by EUR 67.5

million to EUR 47.8 million due to the substantial increase in the operating

result and the improved finance costs. This led to a significant increase in

earnings per share from EUR -0.51 to EUR 1.21.

Cash flow and statement of financial position

Cash flow from earnings before changes in working capital amounted to EUR

170.3 million after EUR 74.5 million in the previous year. Cash flow from

investing activities - for investments in the plants in Chongqing, technology

investments in other sites and investments in financial assets - amounted to

EUR -246.6 million (prior-year period: EUR -108.7 million).

Equity rose by EUR 159.0 million or 29.4% to EUR 699.1 million. The increase

resulted from the net proceeds of the hybrid bond of EUR 173.0 million and the

profit for the period. Currency differences of EUR 57.9 million and the

dividend payment of EUR 3.9 million had a negative impact on equity.

Net debt decreased by EUR 163.5 million to EUR 217.0 million. The net gearing

ratio, at 31.0%, is significantly lower than at 31 March 2017, at 70.5%.

Key financials:

According to IFRS; Q1-Q3 2016/17 Q1-Q3 2017/18 Change

in million EUR 01.04.-31.12.2016 01.04.-31.12.2017

Revenue 615.1 765.9 24.5%

EBITDA 102.1 190.3 86.3%

EBITDA margin (in 16.6 24.8 -

%)

EBIT 11.8 88.8 > 100%

EBIT margin (in %) 1.9 11.6 -

Profit/loss for the -19.7 47.8 > 100%

period

Cash flow from

operating

activities before 74.5 170.3 > 100%

changes in working

capital

Net CAPEX 192.3 124.6 (35.2%)

Equity ratio (in %) 37.61* 45.62** -

Net debt 380.51* 217.02** (43.0%)

Earnings per

average number of -0.51 1.21 > 100%

shares outstanding

(in EUR)

*As of 31.03.2017 **As of 31.12.2017

Mobile Devices & Substrates segment: strong revenue growth and significant

increase in earnings

Despite negative currency effects, revenue increased by 32.2% to EUR 580.0

million, which was primarily attributable to substantial contributions from the

two plants in Chongqing, China. EBITDA rose by EUR 99.2 million to EUR 155.3

million based on general efficiency enhancement measures and higher contribution

margins. Higher raw material prices and the persisting price pressure on IC

substrates had a negative impact. The EBITDA margin, at 26.8%, significantly

exceeded the comparative value of the previous year of 12.8%.

Automotive, Industrial, Medical segment with stable revenue and a slight decline

in earnings due to a one-off effect in the previous year

In the Automotive, Industrial, Medical segment revenue increased by 3.4 % to EUR

270.8 million based on strong demand in all segments, but especially in the

Industrial and Medical segments. EBITDA decreased by 12.6% to EUR 32.3 million,

especially due to a one-off effect: the comparative figures of the previous year

included the reversal of a provision for unused building space amounting to EUR

3.3 million; in addition, negative exchange rate effects and higher raw material

prices had a negative impact on earnings. The EBITDA margin amounted to 11.9%,

down 2.2 percentage points on the previous year.

Outlook for the financial year 2017/18

The Management Board expects the usual seasonality for the fourth quarter of the

financial year 2017/18. For the full financial year, AT&S expects revenue growth

of 20-25% provided that the market environment and the exchange rate development

remain stable. Due to the positive development in the first nine months, the

management expects the EBITDA margin to slightly exceed the in October 2017

given forecast of 19-22%, and additional appreciation and amortisation of

roughly EUR 15 million.

AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft - First choice for

advanced applications

AT&S is the European market leader and one of the globally leading manufacturers

of high-end printed circuit boards and IC substrates. AT&S industrialises

leading-edge technologies for its core business segments Mobile Devices &

Substrates, Automotive, Industrial, Medical and Advanced Packaging. AT&S has a

global presence with production sites in Austria (Leoben, Fehring) and plants in

India (Nanjangud), China (Shanghai, Chongqing) and Korea (Ansan near Seoul). The

company employed an average of 9,526 people in the financial year 2016/17. For

further information: www.ats.net

