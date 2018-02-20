AMS proposes revised shares-only earn-outstructure to former Heptagon shareholders to reflect higher-than-expected capital expenditure requirements

AMS proposes revised shares-only earn-outstructure to former Heptagon shareholders / Picture: © Vindobona

To ensure Heptagon's business achieved the expected success in 2017, ams had to

provide financing for significantly higher levels of capital expenditures and

committed significantly more resources than projected; this enabled Heptagon's

business to establish sufficient production capacity and execute the extensive

new product ramp-ups at the core of its 2017 business pipeline.

To adequately reflect this situation, ams has submitted a proposal on a revised

earn-out structure to all former Heptagon shareholders. The revised earn-out

structure replaces the previous combination of cash payment and ams shares

portion with a shares-only consideration, thereby avoiding any cash payment. The

key element of the revised structure is a total distribution of up to 3.9

million ams shares at the average closing price of CHF 99.15 resulting from the

15 trading days before yesterday's proposal date. The implementation of the

proposal is contingent on a threshold of 60% of preferred Heptagon shares

(approximately 56% of total Heptagon shares) represented by former Heptagon

shareholders having offered their acceptance. At an acceptance rate of 100% the

revised structure would require around 900,000 ams shares more for distribution

than the previous structure.

ams' Management Board has determined that the proposal, which also reflects the

appreciation of ams shares since the closing of the transaction, is in the

interest of the company while fair for both sides. First feedback suggests a

positive view on the proposal by large former Heptagon shareholders. As before,

the share distribution will come from existing treasury shares without any new

share dilution.

###

